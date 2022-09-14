Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children’s softball league

A girls’ softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling off an AR-15-style rifle, and some parents aren't too happy about it. (Source: KPRC)
By Danielle Grosman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - A girls’ softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling off an AR-15-style rifle, and some parents aren’t too happy about it.

Jessica England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League (SMGSL) for nearly a decade. She said she was shocked when she heard about the gun raffle.

“It would be one thing if they were raffling off a hunting rifle,” England said.

England said the issue is less about the raffle itself, but the fact that it is part of a children’s event.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for a children’s activity to be raffling off this type of weapon,” she said.

England made a formal complaint to the board.

“Not even four months ago, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down using a semi-automatic assault rifle just like the one being raffled here,” she said.

But the softball league is standing behind its decision, saying in a statement, “The gun raffle is a legal and common practice. All winners will need to pass a background check before receiving any prize. If winners don’t pass the background check, they are deemed ineligible. SMGSL strives to be responsive to the needs of our membership.”

The softball league said it is aware of three complaints about the raffle.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Young people have safer working conditions after fast food restaurants in our region are...
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
A Vermont school that had trouble finding a paraeducator for one student at the beginning of...
Vt. education secretary says schools must meet requirements despite staffing shortages
Climate migrators continue to flock to Vermont but no one is tracking why they come here.
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
Nevaeh Sheridan
Missing Franklin County teen found safe

Latest News

DFR has quietly been probing crypto companies for securities compliance issues that federal...
With latest probe, Vermont Is playing an outsize role in regulating cryptocurrency
SDF
With latest probe, Vermont Is playing an outsize role in regulating cryptocurrency
SDF
STOLENCHAMPSIGN5
SDF
Vermont Climate Council takes on role of biomass energy production
sdf
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault