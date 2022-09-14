Police looking for suspect in I-91 attack of construction worker

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are searching for a suspect who attacked a road construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham Wednesday.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane near mile marker 35. The Vermont State Police a man struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project and then fled into the woods.

The man is described as a 5 foot 10-inch white man with a brown beard, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and camouflage pants. They say his clothing is covered in mud.

Police are warning the public that the unidentified suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

