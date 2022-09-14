Stolen “Champy” sign reinstalled

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh has finally replaced the stolen Champy sign.

Town officials unveiled the new sign Wednesday morning. The sign was stolen from its home on Cumberland Head last year. It’s still unknown who took the original sign.

The William C. Pomeroy Foundation’s “Lores and Legends” sign honors “Champy”, America’s Loch Ness Monster. The original sign was installed on Cumberland Head Road, next to Lake Champlain.

The sign cost $15 hundred dollars to replace. To help with costs, the town started selling limited edition tee shirts to come up with funding. They raised over half of the cost and the Pomeroy Foundation covered the rest.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, “it’s another example or demonstration of the community owning this story. Not just owning it as far as us being the only municipality or town that has a connection to Champy but our region.”

Cashman encourages everyone to check out the sign and who knows, you might just catch a sighting!

