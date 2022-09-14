Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 12th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fall sports are in full swing at both the high school and college levels in our area. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we head to Rutland for Friday’s football game against Burlington-South Burlington. The Seawolves would give the hosts a test in this one, but RHS was able to hold on to the win thanks to plays like this. Deep in Seawolves territory, Eli Pockette slung it across the middle to Jonah Bassett who laid out to make the grab! That would prove critical as Rutland would edge out a 34-21 win to get to 2-0.

At number two, we head to SBHS for a showdown between the defending D1 and D2 girls soccer champions, the Wolves against Rice. Only one goal would come out of this contest but it was a beauty. Mid first half, Rachel Kelley took the throw in and blasted a rocket from outside the box into the top left corner! South Burlington once again looking like a threat as they chase a three-peat in D1 this Fall.

But we head down to Springfield for this week’s number one play. The Cosmos hosted Fairfax Friday night and while they didn’t get the win, Carson Clark’s toss to Tanner Gintof was pretty great. Under pressure late in the third, Clark heaved one towards the sideline, and Gintof not only made the grab, but he somehow got the toe tap to complete the catch as well! Take another look. Springfield still searching for their first win, but they’re winners on this night. Gintof takes the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

