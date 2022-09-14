Two men arrested for kidnapping Bennington woman for drug money

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people from Massachusetts will be in Vermont court, accused of kidnapping a Bennington woman and holding her for drug money.

Officers arrested Maurice Edwards, 31, and Jacquelyn Valdez, 30, on Tuesday for Kidnapping, Unlawful Trespass-Occupied Dwelling, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of Cocaine.

Bennington Police say a 30-year-old woman was taken against her will to Springfield Massachusetts late Monday afternoon and investigators learned she would only be returned once a $1,500 drug debt was paid.

Early Tuesday morning after a deal was made police located the woman in a vehicle on Benmont Ave. in Bennington, Vermont. She was uninjured.

Edwards and Valdez fled to a nearby home that was not theirs, where they were taken into custody. Two other people were found in the vehicle and were identified as Uber attendants.

Hundreds of bags of drugs and a handgun were found as well.

The two men are held without bail.

