Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three streets in Plattsburgh, New York are under a water boil order.

This time it’s for 104 - 154 Maryland Road, 51 & 53 Maine Road, and all of Baltimore Way.

The boil water order is the result of emergency water main repair and will be in effect until further notice.

For more information visit the Plattsburgh Public Works website.

