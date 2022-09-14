BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be feeling like fall over the next few days, with cooler Canadian air filtering in across our region. A cold front will move from north to south through the region on Wednesday night, clearing out the clouds and bringing temperatures into the low to mid 40s to start the day on Thursday. We can plan on plenty of sunshine through the day Thursday, but temperatures will be considerably cooler, with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

After another clear and cool night Thursday night, it will be a chilly start to Friday. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will finish the work week in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will start the weekend with more partly sunny skies, and temperatures will get a little warmer, with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds thicken up on Sunday with showers developing, and unsettled conditions will continue into the start of the work week. We’ll see the chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. It will be drier and sunnier for the middle and end of next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

