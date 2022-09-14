BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today’s weather will be much nicer than the super soaker that we had on Tuesday. The very tail end of the storm system that gave us that wet and stormy weather yesterday will still kick up a shower or two right near the Canadian border until mid-morning. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny for the rest of the day.

A weak cold front will move through from NW to SE during the evening and early overnight hours. It will bring in some clouds, and maybe a quick, passing shower, but that’s all. Skies will be clearing out again overnight as high pressure builds into the northeast.

That high pressure will be giving us lots of sunshine and low humidity over the next few days, right into the start of the weekend. But it will certainly be feeling a lot like fall, especially during the overnight hours through the end of the week.

Temperatures will start to rebound again back to normal, late summer levels (normal high for Burlington is now 74°) over the weekend. It will be dry with sunshine on Saturday, but a frontal boundary will begin to wobble around the northeast by Sunday and into the start of next week with the chance for showers each day on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday.

Plenty of nice weather ahead to take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

