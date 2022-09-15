Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working.

Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials are considering new options to clean up the lake in crisis.

The water quality problems in the Franklin County lake have been decades in the making, with years of nutrient runoff from nearby farms, shoreline properties, and roads contributing to legacy phosphorous that results in blooms of blue-green algae, a toxic pea soup that’s harmful to both people and pets.

“The water is not as good as it used to but we chose some places that the water is more clear and we fish there,” said one local fisherman.

The green muck driven by this summer’s heat is visible as splotches from above and washes up on the shores.

Work is continuing to mitigate phosphorus inputs. Back in 2019, there was a lot of fanfare as the state invested in a $1-million aeration system. Three years later, it’s still humming along despite technical difficulties the past two summers. State officials concede it has not been the silver bullet they were hoping for. “There are times when the aeration system is just not powerful enough to keep the lake oxygenated enough and that’s leading to some sediment release,” said the DEC’s Oliver Pierson.

The state has not published cyanobacteria data from 2022 or 2021, but in 2020 a state database recorded the lake reached the “high alert” level for 15 days that summer. That compares to 19 days in 2019, 12 days in 2018, 29 days in 2017, and two days in 2016.

“I think what we’ve seen July, August, and into September -- that this may be a year which has been worse than the past couple of years than we’ve had, but that’s a preliminary observation,” Pierson said.

STATE LOOKING AT OTHER CLEANUP OPTIONS

Amid frustration from homeowners and visitors, the state is now considering treating the lake with aluminum in an effort to “lock up” phosphorus and prevent blooms.

An Israeli company also thinks it might have a remedy. Officials from BlueGreen Water Technologies visited Lake Carmi this week to take water samples and pitch their treatment solution to state officials. It includes using a hydrogen-peroxide-based powder to dissolve the blooms.

The company’s Mike Pelz says their technology has worked in other states including Ohio and Florida. “We know the water is sick, we know it hasn’t been getting better and they have been trying a lot of different things to get it working again,” he said.

“We’re helping restore the balance, we’re helping the lake maintain itself,” added the company’s Gad Weiss.

The powder is only for active blooms and does nothing to address the decades of legacy phosphorus at the bottom.

Just a few of several options on the table to try to restore balance to a lake that has become a poster child for Vermont’s water quality woes.

Related Stories:

What has a Vermont lake in crisis on the mend

Officials unveil Lake Carmi aeration system

Vt. DEC hires company to look at Lake Carmi problems

Farmers say they’re being unfairly targeted over pollution in Lake Carmi

Progress report on the cleanup at Lake Carmi

Lake Carmi locals appeal to state for fix to stinky algae

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.