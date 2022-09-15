Burlington to hold special election to fill council seat

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special election will be called after Progressive Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson resigned his seat Wednesday.

Hanson was elected twice to the East District seat and said he resigned to apply for a job at the Burlington Electric Department as a net-zero project and equity analyst, a new position created in June by the council.

The city charter says the mayor must call a special election within 90 days. “Jack and I have disagreed on some things. One area that we have had agreement was around the urgency of the climate emergency and the need to advance on our climate goals. I did welcome his application. It’s going to be a competitive process. I also told him this -- there’s going to be a lot of interest in this position,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The announcement came too close to the general election to get that on the ballot. No date has been announced but the city says it will have more details soon.

