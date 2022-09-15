GMP crushes truck to kick off EV fleet

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The push to drive electric was embraced in a very real way Thursday by Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest power company.

“What a beautiful day for us to destroy this truck,” said GMP’s Tiana Smith.

It’s not every day you see a perfectly good truck get crushed, but that’s what GMP did in Pittsford, all to make a point about cutting carbon emissions in the Green Mountain State and phasing out their fossil-fueled fleet. “This is the first big step for us as we work to electrify our entire field fleet. So, we have an electric bucket truck coming next year. But the plan is by 2030 to electrify our entire field fleet,” Smith said.

The state received nearly $1 million in Volkswagen settlement money which it has dedicated to cutting carbon emissions. GMP received a $915,000 grant that went toward the purchase of the new Lion truck, which has a range of 130 to 200 miles, has lower maintenance costs, and can be used as part of GMP’s microgrid strategy. “Vehicle to grid charging allows us to put power back on the grid when the energy use is the highest. What that does is cut all costs for our customers,” Smith said.

The new GMP truck dubbed "Minion," is set to be on the road in the next few weeks. (WCAX)

It’s estimated the trucks will save nearly 100 tons of carbon per year. GMP’s Roger Bathalon has been on the road for the utility for the past 25 years and says he’s never driven a truck like this before. “It’s quite the honor, it’s pretty neat. The truck is comfortable, it’s quiet, and it goes real nice,” he said.

The ultimate goal is to help businesses and residential customers switch away from fossil fuels. “GMP has lots of programs in place that help customers cut carbon, cut costs. We incentivize electric vehicles, we incentivize charging at home, charging in the workplace,” Smith said.

The new truck, dubbed “Minion,” is set to be on the road in the next few weeks.

Related Story:

Green Mountain Power to add 2 all-electric trucks to fleet

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.