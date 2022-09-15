Intervale Center hires development director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those engaging with Burlington’s Intervale Center will be working with a new director of development.

Dana Barrow is joining the team with the goal of creating a larger, stronger, and more resilient community food and farm system. Her role is centered around raising money, with over 50% of the Intervale’s money coming from fundraising. The organization plans to expand its scope with the creation of a food hub and a conservation nursery.

Barrow says she sees a future that remains rooted in Burlington but reaches much farther. “Looking through kind of a wider lens at the state of Vermont and thinking what can our impact be in Chittenden County and what can our impact be in a wider way. And all the time of course still keeping that emphasis on being very much a local community resource right in the center of the city of Burlington,” she said.

Barrow was previously at Middlebury College for 23 years where she primarily handled fundraising.

