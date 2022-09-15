Local lawmakers back bill to get seniors faster healthcare options

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Seniors in our region could have better access to the care they need thanks to a new bill.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster co-sponsored and voted for a bill Wednesday called the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act.

She says many Medicare Advantage plans require providers to get prior authorization for some medical tests and procedures before they are able to provide care for patients. That can delay care.

““When Granite State seniors go to the doctor, the focus should be on their health and well-being, not paperwork and approval processes that depend on fax machines and outdated technology,” said Kuster. “This legislation fixes the current prior authorization process for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to help ensure seniors can get the care they need without facing unnecessary bureaucratic delays.”

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also voted for the bill.

“New York’s 21st District is home to many seniors, and I am committed to protecting and improving Medicare to ensure they have access to care,” said Stefanik. “When our seniors need care, they should not have to spend unnecessary time waiting on authorization.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.