Plattsburgh bridge dedicated to trooper who died of 9/11 related illness

Trooper Falb's wife, children, parents, and siblings all took part in Thursday's ceremony in...
Trooper Falb's wife, children, parents, and siblings all took part in Thursday's ceremony in Plattsburgh.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York State Trooper stricken by cancer was honored Thursday with a bridge named in his memory.

The Twin Bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River will now be known as the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridge. Falb served with the New York State Police for 19 years.

He died in 2017 from brain cancer. His doctors believe the cancer stemmed from the six weeks he worked on the recovery efforts at Ground Zero after September 11.

“There are fewer than 10% prevent of our current staffing remaining who responded to that call 21 years ago. A terrible legacy to our response to the towers is that so many of us are getting ill and in some cases paying the ultimate sacrifice for our dedication to duty. Nonetheless, we would do it all over again without hesitation,” said New York State Police Troop B Commander Major R. Anthony Oliver.

Falb’s wife, children, parents, and siblings all took part in Thursday’s ceremony.

The highway was temporarily blocked between Exits 36 and 37.

Trooper Brian S. Falb
Trooper Brian S. Falb(Photo provided)

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Ryan Avery
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
Former Williston Police officer Travis Trybulski
Former Williston cop stripped of credentials
File photo
Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Police say I-89 wrong-way driver likely ‘impaired’

Latest News

Green Mountain Power crushed a truck from its fleet in Pittsford Thursday.
GMP crushes truck to kick off EV fleet
File photo
USDA wants to hear from beekeepers on colony health
File photo
USDA to fund push to store carbon in New England forests
Twincraft Native Ad Thumbnail
Twincraft Native ad Video