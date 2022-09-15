Plattsburgh bridge dedicated to trooper who died of 9/11 related illness

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York State Trooper stricken by cancer was honored Thursday with a bridge named in his memory.

The Twin Bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River will now be known as the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridge. Falb served with the New York State Police for 19 years.

He died in 2017 from brain cancer. His doctors believe the cancer stemmed from the six weeks he worked on the recovery efforts at Ground Zero after September 11.

“There are fewer than 10% prevent of our current staffing remaining who responded to that call 21 years ago. A terrible legacy to our response to the towers is that so many of us are getting ill and in some cases paying the ultimate sacrifice for our dedication to duty. Nonetheless, we would do it all over again without hesitation,” said New York State Police Troop B Commander Major R. Anthony Oliver.

Falb’s wife, children, parents, and siblings all took part in Thursday’s ceremony.

The highway was temporarily blocked between Exits 36 and 37.

Trooper Brian S. Falb (Photo provided)

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.