Potential deal struck with rail workers amid strike concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden says a deal was reached that gives rail workers better pay, improved working conditions and help with healthcare.

This comes after 60,000 workers threatened to strike after midnight Friday. It would have been the first strike in 30 years.

Some unions already had tentative deals, but not all of them. Representatives from those remaining unions have been going head-to-head with rail line officials, debating everything from pay to scheduling.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stands with the rail workers.

He says the rail industry has seen huge profits in recent years, with CEOs receiving huge compensation packages, while rail workers are entitled to zero sick days.

“As part of the contract negotiations, the rail workers are asking for 15 paid sick days. That is not a radical idea. We are the only major country on earth that does not guarantee paid sick days,” said Sanders.

President Biden calls the deal a win for the economy, rail workers, and the American people.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.