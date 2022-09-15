Refugees offered in-state tuition at schools in the Vermont State Colleges system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Refugees who make their home in Vermont can now access less expensive college.

An expansion of Act 166 allows refugees to pay the in-state tuition rates at all Vermont State Colleges system institutions.

This first went into effect in June at the separate schools, but the policy will be upheld when the new Vermont State University launches July 2023.

That cost is around $10,000 to $15,000.

