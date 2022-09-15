State asks families to ‘fill out the form’ for free school lunches

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families have until October 1st to fill out a form for free school lunches.

The Vermont Agency of Education is encouraging families -- with school aged children to fill out the form provided by their schools.

The data is used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program. Families should have received the form with their child’s back-to-school paperwork.

Even though meals are already free -- this will give the state a better understanding and allow them to maximize federal dollars for school meals -- which reduces the burden on taxpayers.

School meals applications can be submitted later in the year -- if families incomes change.

