Statehouse rally aims to spotlight conflict in Armenia

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Armenian Vermonters are working to raise awareness about an ongoing conflict between their native land and Azerbaijan

The two countries have been locked in days of fighting which has killed more than 150 soldiers from both sides. However, on Wednesday the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.

Protestors gathered outside the Statehouse in Montpelier Thursday urging the U.S. government to stop providing aid to Azerbaijan. “Stop funding a country that already has blood on their hands, to intervene so we do not see a people who are being annihilated,” said Pearl Teague, a protestor from Middlebury.

Last May the U.S.. government extended a waiver that allows the U.S. to give assistance to Azerbaijan.

