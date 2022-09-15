Transportation Agency discusses new rules for EV’s and low emission cars

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Transportation Agency met with the public -- to discuss Vermont’s new proposed rules for auto manufacturers -- requiring makers to provide more EV’s and low emission cars to the state.

At an open meeting in Burlington Wednesday night, state officials explained how the rules will bring cleaner transportation options to Vermonters.

They also shared information about existing programs and resources -- to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Megan O’Toole, of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources say the proposed change is positive. “its going to be major air quality benefits for Vermonters that suffer from health conditions caused by poor air quality. Its going to mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases -- which obviously is a global issue.”

Officials say by 2035, auto manufactures will be required to ramp up their commitment to producing more electric cars.

