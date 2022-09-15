Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
File photo
Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park
Former Williston Police officer Travis Trybulski
Former Williston cop stripped of credentials
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in Milton sent three people to the hospital.
Police say I-89 wrong-way driver likely ‘impaired’

Latest News

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
The unit now has 18 single, private bedrooms, compared to the six before, and can treat 20...
Rutland hospital celebrates newly renovated psychiatric unit
Transportation Agency discusses new rules for EV’s and low emission cars
Transportation Agency hosts event for the public as Vermont moves closer to its clean energy...
Transportation Agency discusses new rules for EV’s and low emission cars