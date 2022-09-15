Tunbridge World’s Fair celebrates 150 years with students

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a special anniversary in Tunbridge -- 150 years of the Tunbridge World’s Fair.

“It’s just fun showing cows, getting to enjoy the fair life,” said Trevor Smith from Hardwick.

The Tunbridge World’s Fair has always centered around agriculture. It’s an opportunity for the public to get a feel for life on the farm. And for 4-H kids like Smith, the fair is a priority. “Skipping school right now,” he said.

But busses lining the parking lot are evidence that scores of other kids are just as lucky. The Thursday through Sunday fair always begins with ag education day. “There is tons of old stuff like tractors, there is old equipment, there are old bikes, there is tons of old stuff,” said Jaden Gilbert, a Waits River 3rd grader.

A group of Randolph Tech students will be documenting their journey for their broadcast media class. “They have assignments just like you do for WCAX. They are going around looking for interviews and B-roll. Then, we will come back to the school and cut it together,” said broadcast media teacher Lance Madzey.

But, the World’s Fair is not all about doing schoolwork. “The food is amazing, I had deep-fried Oreo and I had fried dough and French fries -- top tier,” said Madyson Goodwin, a student from Hartford Middle School taking part in a scavenger hunt in between bites. “Learn a bunch of things about the fair and when you check them off, you get a piece of candy or something.”

It’s almost as if they don’t even realize they are learning. “I think the fair is really worthwhile to these kids because they get hands-on experience, they get to interact with the people who have worked here for years, and it’s just a great event for kids to have different exposure,” said special educator Brendan Bell.

More than 80 schools registered to attend Thursday and approximately 1,500 students are getting a little bit of hands-on learning, and a whole lot of fun.

