Officials say Vt. prison staffing plan working; Union says it falls short

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Department of Corrections say recruitment and retention reforms are showing promise but the union representing workers says the DOC’s new staffing model won’t fix systemic issues.

The state’s prison system has a 21% staff vacancy rate and that’s led to mandatory overtime and staff burnout. The Department in July presented an action plan to address the problems. It included temporarily changing the entire system to mandatory 12-hour shifts to improve work-life balance. Corrections officials say it has led to more stability for officers and their families and that more people are applying for jobs.

But Steve Howard, the executive director of the Vermont State Employees Association, told state lawmakers Thursday that an eight-hour work day with better wages is the goal. “You won’t get the correctional system you want -- or Vermonters deserve -- without a significant investment in public dollars,” he said.

The DOC’s staffing plan does include a study of corrections wages and if more mental health resources are needed.

