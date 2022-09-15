USDA wants to hear from beekeepers on colony health

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attention beekeepers in our region -- the USDA wants to hear from you.

Between 2020 and 2021, beekeepers lost about 45% of their managed honeybee colonies in Vermont. The USDA wants to know how this year has gone, and they’re doing a survey this month and next month throughout the Northeast to assess colony loss.

They say the varroa mite affects about half of the nation’s beekeepers, including 25% in Vermont. But there are other issues bee colonies face, too.

“You have other pests. There could be some misuse of a pesticide, diseases, and in the Northeast we have to deal with those brutal winters and some extreme heat. And so that can have an impact on the losses as well. But the number one stressor that we see from our data is still the pest varroa mite,” said King Whetstone, director of the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Northeastern Field Office

The data collected by the USDA is then used by researchers, government agencies, beekeepers, and aid programs that help beekeepers.

