Vt. wildlife officials: Rabbit disease detected in adjacent states, Quebec

File photo
File photo(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are warning rabbit owners and hunters about a virus that kills the animals.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been detected in parts of Quebec, New York, and Connecticut. The virus has not been detected in Vermont but officials are asking people to keep an eye on domestic and wild rabbits. They say the virus causes bleeding from the mouth and nose and sudden death. To fight the spread, they are asking people to take proper precautions.

“Common cleaning practices -- disinfecting your areas. We recommend not exchanging rabbits between areas of known diseases. Don’t bring animals in from other states. Those are all common ways that it’s easy to spread diseases,” said the department’s David Sausville.

He says the virus has no impact on other mammals or people. They also recommend reporting dead wild rabbits so they can be tested.

