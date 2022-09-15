What will Biden cancer ‘moonshot’ mean for area researchers?

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixty years after President Kennedy’s famous moonshot speech, President Joe Biden this week traveled to JFK’s home state of Massachusetts to tout new steps in his own cancer “moonshot.”

The goal of the president is to cut cancer fatalities by 50% in the next 25 years and direct federal resources to eventually find a cure.

Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Randall Holcombe, the director of the UVM Cancer Center, about the initiative and what it means to frontline researchers.

