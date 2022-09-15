BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be another chilly start on Friday with mostly clear skies and temperatures starting the day in the low to mid 40s. It will be a nice end to the work week with partly sunny skies on Friday. It will still be feeling like Fall with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. After another chilly start, skies will remain partly sunny for another day. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well with highs heading into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds move in on Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will be developing as well with highs holding in the low 70s. Conditions remain unsettled for the the start of the work week. Skies remain mostly cloudy skies on Monday with scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms. There may be a lingering showers on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures through mid week will remain the low to mid 70s.

After another frontal system swings through on Thursday, cooler temperatures return for the end of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday and Saturday with temperatures back down in the upper 50s and low 60s.

