BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It will be a bright, sunny day today with just a few clouds mixing in. But it will be feeling like fall. A cool air mass has settled in over the northeast and it will stick around for the next couple of days with below normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 73°).

With mainly clear skies and light winds tonight, a lot of the usual colder spots will be in the 30s, and there could be some scattered frost. Any tender vegetation should be covered or brought inside.

It will warm back up to near normal levels as we get into the last weekend of summer. Saturday will be dry with partly sunny skies, but showers are a good bet for Sunday as a frontal system moves in. That frontal boundary will bounce around the northeast for a couple of days to start next week, and that means more unsettled, wet weather with batches of showers coming through from time to time.

It will dry out and warm up again as we head into the last day of summer on Wednesday. -Gary

