Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style.

After 49 years of service, Douglas Brent is saying goodbye to the Barre City Fire Department. It’s actually his second attempt at retirement, and although fellow firefighters say it’s sad, they say he earned it.

“He truly is a leader. He’s been the right person for this department to get us where we are today and we are sorry to see him go for sure. But he has definitely put his time in and deserves to retire.”

Brent has served multiple fire departments throughout his career all around the state dating back to 1974. People who have worked with him say he’s made a huge impact and he’s always level-headed in stressful situations. “I think just being calm, cool, and collected. Not letting things get the best of you, just getting the whole picture and not having tunnel vision,” said Wade Masure of Bellows Falls.

Joe Aldsworth has been named the city’s interim chief while officials look for a new leader -- someone personable, educated, and driven -- a standard that Brent set for whoever comes next.

“Any chief officer will tell you the first thing in their mind is their people. He’s there, he’s level-headed, he’s always looking around, his eyes are always open, he’s flexible when it comes to situations -- and that’s very important,” Aldsworth said.

Brent says he’s made a lot of good friends on his journey and that he’s definitely retiring this time. “This is a young’s person job. I’m 68 years old today. You have to figure out when is the right time to step down. For me, right now it’s time,” he said.

He says helping people is what he’ll miss most.

