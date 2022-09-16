Bed Bath and Beyond to close in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Bed Bath and Beyond is set to close for good in the near future.

The store on Centre Drive is one of the dozens of stores set to close across the country.

The home goods retailer tells Channel Three, that the North Country location will shut its doors in about four months.

They plan to power through the holidays -- to make as much cash as possible -- before then.

The closures are part of an effort to stabilize the company’s finances -- as sales continue to decline.

The company also hopes layoffs will revive the struggling business.

