The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) -The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.

It’s a mix of regular fair fun, including rides and food, along with agriculture and dozens of vendors.

The event has a Vermont Building which holds locally-made products and vendors.

The fair starts Friday and runs through October 2nd. Children five and under are free, adults are $15 for one day and kids are $10.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.