The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma.

The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a mix of regular fair fun, including rides and food, along with agriculture and dozens of vendors.

The event has a Vermont Building which holds locally-made products and vendors.

The fair starts Friday and runs through October 2nd. Children five and under are free, adults are $15 for one day and kids are $10.

