Champlain College open new cyber sports center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state-of-the-art cyber sports arena is now open to Champlain college students.

The Champlain College e-sports team unveiled the new space located inside the Miller Center Lakeside Campus in Burlington.

The space has more than 20 computer stations, a training room, and a full broadcasting suite -- giving students a hands-on learning experience -- as the gaming industry continues to grow.

School leaders say the new arena -- will not only prepare students for competition -- but for the real world.

The college’s president, Alex Hernandez says this new center will provide great opportunities. “This experience where they’re competing, they’re using leading technologies, they’re designing games, our students are coming out ready. That’s good for our students, it’s good for Vermont, it’s good for our communities.”

While officials wouldn’t reveal how much the space costs they say the college utilized sponsors and partners to help cut the cost.

