Chittenden County towns considering code change to combat housing shortage

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live.

U.S. Census data indicates there were almost 1,500 more people living in Essex Junction in 2021 than in 2010.

City Council President Andrew Brown said the demand for housing is coming from people looking to live in the community and employers looking for workers, but also landlords.

“The amount of applicants they’re getting is just quite a burden that they’ve never seen before, which was a perspective that I hadn’t heard previously,” said Essex Junction City Council president Andrew Brown in an interview.

Council members are in the early stages of reviewing amendments to their Land Development Code. They’re considering allowing duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, and accessory units for rent.

“People to develop their home from a single family into a two, three or four-unit development, that should allow for people to increase the stock of density or increase the housing stock here in our community,” said Brownthat .

He noted that already built units would have to fit within certain footprints, like needing a 15,000 square foot plot of land.

“Simply because we might be allowing something in theory, in practice, if there isn’t enough land to allow for it, then can’t happen,” said Brown

In Vermont, there are some barriers that prevent housing from being built or utilized.

The state’s housing and community development commissioner Josh Hanford says other than some codes and zoning not being based on development, other barriers include the cost of development and labor amidst shortages and a lack of community support.

“We need, demographic challenges, we need young families, we need workers, but that need for housing has to grow at the same time is a desire for folks to want to live here. Otherwise, we get what we have now which is a housing market that’s out of whack. There is it’s not an equilibrium,” said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford.

Chittenden County’s vacancy rate is point 4% as of June according to a report by real estate advisory group Allen, Brooks, and Minor.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission said a healthy vacancy rate is around 5%. The highest the rate has been in Chittenden County since 2000 was in 2016 when the rate was 3.3%. Every year since then, it’s decreased.

In Essex Junction, the city council is considering a proposal to allow accessory dwelling units, duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes.

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission says virtually all 17 towns are engaging in housing development or planning in one way or another.

They say 912 homes were built in 2021 a gradual increase from 2019′s 775 homes.

But CCRPC’s Charlie Baker noted the main focus now is to see if the changes are creating a dent in the problem.

“We’ve made some changes, are we actually seeing the results happen on the ground? If not, we may need to go back and update that zoning again. So I wish it was like, Yeah, do it and you’re done,” said Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Charlie Baker in an interview.

Andrew Brown said a community outreach meeting about these amendments would likely take place in October. From a county-wide perspective, the towns are working with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission on their campaign to build 5,000 homes in the county in five years,1,250 of which would be affordable housing.

