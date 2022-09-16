Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role.

He will work as a civilian community resource specialist, helping the police with resolving non-criminal calls and other community liaison efforts.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Prouty about the change and what he hopes to accomplish.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Ryan Avery
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Green Mountain Power crushed a truck from its fleet in Pittsford Thursday.
GMP crushes truck to kick off EV fleet
File photo
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault

Latest News

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
SDF
Pets with Potential: Birdie
SDF
Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort