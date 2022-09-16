Green Ride Share E-Bikes abandoned, cities take action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An E-Bike program in Chittenden County, where the public had access to electric bikes through an app has shut down.

The program, Green Ride Share, shut down at the beginning of July, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. Just in Chittenden County, 30 Green Ride Share hubs are placed in populated areas such as Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now when you visit, you’ll see a sign that says “Out of Service.”

The operator of the program, Bolt told Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association they closed on July 1st.

“We haven’t heard anything from them since,” said Sandy Thibault Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association.

Sandy Thibault is the executive director at CATMA. She says even though the bike batteries are dead, the website and app still work. There is no impact locally since Bolt operates everything but there are still bikes making no money.

“There are no funds that come out of the municipalities or CATMA or regional planning commission it’s all sponsored and operated by Bolt,” adds, Thibault.

Thibault says Vermont is not alone in this issue and it is happening throughout the country.

On Bolt’s website, it does acknowledge the shutdown saying they plan to collect the bikes. The state reached out but still hasn’t gotten a response from them. CATMA issued a legal notice to collect the bikes by September 1st. Still no response.

