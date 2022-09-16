Hassan blasts Bolduc on anti-abortion stance

Sen. Maggie Hassan in Concord, N.H. Friday.
Sen. Maggie Hassan in Concord, N.H. Friday.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.

The Democrat held a press conference Friday morning in Concord blasting Republican Don Bolduc for what she calls his extreme views. She said he rejoiced over the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade. It comes just days after Sen. Lindsey Graham unsuccessfully tried to deflect criticism away from the GOP by proposing a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

“Women have to be able to make the same kind of decisions and enjoy the same basic freedoms that men do in order to be full citizens in a democracy and to participate fully in the economy,” Hassan said.

Bolduc’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week he told Fox News that he does not support Graham’s proposal, saying the issue is better left up to the states.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Ryan Avery
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Green Mountain Power crushed a truck from its fleet in Pittsford Thursday.
GMP crushes truck to kick off EV fleet
File photo
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault

Latest News

File photo
Vermont local weather observers wanted
MM
Vermont local weather observers wanted
MM
Volunteer crews clean up Ausable River
File photo
NH lawmakers approve emergency heating assistance