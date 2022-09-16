Hassan blasts Bolduc on anti-abortion stance

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.

The Democrat held a press conference Friday morning in Concord blasting Republican Don Bolduc for what she calls his extreme views. She said he rejoiced over the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade. It comes just days after Sen. Lindsey Graham unsuccessfully tried to deflect criticism away from the GOP by proposing a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

“Women have to be able to make the same kind of decisions and enjoy the same basic freedoms that men do in order to be full citizens in a democracy and to participate fully in the economy,” Hassan said.

Bolduc’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week he told Fox News that he does not support Graham’s proposal, saying the issue is better left up to the states.

