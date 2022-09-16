Man arrested in City Hall Park assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they have arrested a man accused of punching another man in City Hall Park Tuesday.

Burlington resident, Jason Osterhout says he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know.

Thursday, Burlington Police say they issued a citation to 47-year-old Richard Doner for the alleged simple assault.

Doner was taken into custody based on an existing warrant for his arrest, stemming from an incident in Rutland.

Doner was released on conditions.

