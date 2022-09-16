NH lawmakers approve emergency heating assistance

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Emergency relief is coming to New Hampshire residents having trouble paying their heating bills.

Families who make below the medium income are eligible for $450 in heating assistance and $200 for electric bills. The money comes from state surplus funds.

Inflation combined with reduced drilling over the past two years has sent energy costs skyrocketing and experts say heating fuels will take a bite out of many people’s budgets depending on how cold it gets this winter.

Lawmakers say the one-time funding is necessary but not a long-term solution. “They will help in the short term, and I think that is why they have been called a Band-Aid because they are not going to fix the problem. They are just going to make things easier for families in need at this time, but we need to do more. As policymakers, I think it is our job to be looking further ahead,” said state Rep. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth.

Along with the emergency funding, lawmakers also introduced two other energy-related amendments. One would have raised the cap on solar net-metering to boost renewable energy output and the other was to increase weatherization funding. Both measures failed.

