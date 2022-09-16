Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie.

Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn.

The Humane Society says after a slow introduction, Birdie will most likely do fine with other dogs, or young children. She has never lived with cats.

She loves to play with any toy she can get her paws on, and makes a great office buddy once she’s gotten some of her energy out. She promises to be a great companion for an active family.

For more information on Birdie, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Ryan Avery
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Green Mountain Power crushed a truck from its fleet in Pittsford Thursday.
GMP crushes truck to kick off EV fleet
File photo
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault

Latest News

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
SDF
Pets with Potential: Birdie
File photo
Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort
SDF
Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort