Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie.

Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn.

The Humane Society says after a slow introduction, Birdie will most likely do fine with other dogs, or young children. She has never lived with cats.

She loves to play with any toy she can get her paws on, and makes a great office buddy once she’s gotten some of her energy out. She promises to be a great companion for an active family.

For more information on Birdie, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

