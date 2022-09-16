Plattsburgh City Council explores possibility to demolish rec center

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Council has voted to explore the possibility of demolishing the Crete Civic Center.

To be clear this was not a vote to demolish the building -- but rather contract with a company to come up with a plan for demolition. The company will examine timelines, costs, and what a demolition would entail.

The future of the center has become quite a controversy in the Lake City. The building is currently closed after an electrical fire in May.

The mayor says it needs $350,000 to reopen and over three million in renovations.

The council is split on the decision and city councilor Jeff Moore says he wants a better idea of what residents want.

“It’s just a matter of do we want to abandon it or not. As I said, I really would like to know how all the public feels. I don’t like to speculate that I speak for thousands of people. I would like to hear from those thousands of people and see what they feel about sticking with this center or not.”

Those in favor of the Crete say it offers a service to the community -- as it’s mostly used as a space for indoor sports in the winter.

Councilors will vote on whether to demolish at a later date.

