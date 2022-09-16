Plattsburgh gears up for pride celebrations

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Burlington Pride takes place this weekend, Plattsburgh is gearing up for its own festivities, including its first pride parade.

The city on Thursday signed off on road closures for the October 1 event. Organizers say it will start by the college and work its way down to Trinity Park.

This will be the 7th year the city is holding pride events. The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance is organizing the efforts.

The group’s Kelly Metzgar says they’ve heard rumors that hate groups may also be in the area that weekend. “Nothing that you can really do anything about, but we have heard rumors that Proud Boys and some other hate groups may be in the area. So, we also want to just be on the watch for that. I guess if we are going to hold these kinds of events, we have to maybe expect people from other parts of the state to show up,” Metzgar said.

The parade starts at noon on October 1.

