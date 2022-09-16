Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say they got the wrong man in the case of an assault against a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham earlier this week.

Brattleboro Police arrested Ryan Avery, 45, Thursday, saying that he followed Ramiro Muro, a North Carolina construction worker, into the woods off I-91 Wednesday morning, put him into a chokehold, and used a broken glass bottle to slash him.

But The Vermont State Police Friday said Avery has been cleared after investigators determined he was at another location during the attack. The Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office also dismissed a separate charge of simple assault related to his actions while in custody.

Police say they will continue to investigate the assault by a suspect who was described as a 5 foot 10-inch white man with a brown beard, dark hooded sweatshirt, and camouflage pants.

Muro, who works for Ameritech Slope Construction, was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Stories:

Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.