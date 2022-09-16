UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.

“This is as much as $75 worth,” said Margaret Skinner, showing off a gram’s worth of saffron.

You don’t need a lot of what’s been called the world’s costliest spice in order to cash in. Skinner, a UVM research professor with the school’s college of Agriculture and Life Science, has been studying saffron for years, but more recently has been exploring a complementary crop -- solar farms. “What it proved was, indeed you can grow saffron and make a fair amount of money doing that in these solar arrays,” she said.

They determined that on about one acre, a farmer could yield about $100,000 worth of saffron. “This could be a win-win situation for farmers for making money from electrical generation as well as from using the land,” Skinner said.

The term for this is agrivoltaics, or duel use of the land. The Williston solar company iSun has been looking closely at the practice. “It used to be that solar and agriculture were exclusive,” said the company’s Steven Yates. But he says the industry is increasingly asking if the two can work together, starting with extra payments to a farm. “The renewable is another added resource for the farmer. So, in my opinion, it helps keep the farmer on the farm.”

The solar arrays are doing more than just sucking sun, Yates says they can create micro-climates for certain crops as well as grazing animals like sheep. “For every area there is a different kind of solution,” he said.

Skinner says there is still a lot of research to do, but she sees a lot of potential in agrivoltaics studies. “I think the technology is moving at lightning speed but this is just one little part of a total picture,” she said.

