Vermont local weather observers wanted

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers.

Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also known as CoCoRaHS.

Jess Langlois spoke with the NWS’s Seth Kutikoff about what it takes to be a CoCoRaHS Network observer and why they are so critical.

