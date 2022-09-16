Vermont Special Olympics Fall Games over the weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The 2022 Special Olympics Vermont Fall Games are on October 17th and 18th.

This event is Special Olympics Vermont’s first larger in-person competition since the start of the pandemic.

It’s broken up into three separate events, bringing together more than 300 delegates.

The Northern Vermont Fall Games will be held tomorrow in St. Albans. Golf is in Vergennes. The Southern Vermont Fall Games are Sunday in Manchester.

To learn more about the events, visit Special Olympic Vermont’s website.

