VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is hoping to make sure the next generation of environmental policymakers -- and lawyers -- will be trained in the Green Mountain State.

The South Royalton-based college Friday announced the launch of The Vermont School for the Environment. It will concentrate on solutions to urgent problems facing the environment today. The program will begin by offering two degree tracks -- master of climate and environmental policy, and a master of animal protection policy.

School officials say the recent approval of the federal Inflation Reduction Act includes unprecedented funding for climate research. “We are now at a point where we have passed this broad law but now the details matter and we need experts that really understand the details like modeling the effects of climate change, designing policies that can actually be implemented, working with experts to make sure that the policies we develop will work,” said VLS interim dean Jennifer Rushlow.

She says they anticipate the school will draw in about 30 new students and the first class will start next fall. Applications are now open.

