Volunteer crews clean up Ausable River

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work crews spent Friday out on the Ausable River in Peru for the annual tire clean-up.

About a dozen of people spent the morning on kayaks and canoes looking for trash and tires. The crews are all volunteers and they found several tires in the river and even a bowling ball.

The Ausable River Association hosted the event with partners from Adirondack River Rentals and Casella Waste Systems. They say every year they find an incredible amount of waste.

“It’s amazing every year what they come up with. Last year we had over 2,000 pounds of trash dumped into dumpsters and over 100 tires. It’s people in the community, it’s members of our board, couples, members of our staff out there doing their best to clean up the river,” said the association’s Kelley Tucke

She says the Ausable River is the main connection to many communities in the area, which is why everyone should care that it stays clean.

