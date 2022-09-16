Volunteer crews clean up Ausable River

Work crews spent Friday out on the Ausable River in Peru, N.Y.
Work crews spent Friday out on the Ausable River in Peru, N.Y.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work crews spent Friday out on the Ausable River in Peru for the annual tire clean-up.

About a dozen of people spent the morning on kayaks and canoes looking for trash and tires. The crews are all volunteers and they found several tires in the river and even a bowling ball.

The Ausable River Association hosted the event with partners from Adirondack River Rentals and Casella Waste Systems. They say every year they find an incredible amount of waste.

“It’s amazing every year what they come up with. Last year we had over 2,000 pounds of trash dumped into dumpsters and over 100 tires. It’s people in the community, it’s members of our board, couples, members of our staff out there doing their best to clean up the river,” said the association’s Kelley Tucke

She says the Ausable River is the main connection to many communities in the area, which is why everyone should care that it stays clean.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M&T bank sign
M&T Bank merger sparks complaints from customers
Ryan Avery
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Green Mountain Power crushed a truck from its fleet in Pittsford Thursday.
GMP crushes truck to kick off EV fleet
File photo
Hardwick man pleads guilty to trooper excavator assault

Latest News

File photo
VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment
Courtesy: Little Castle Studio
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
MM
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
Evidence of Burlington's growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city's...
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem