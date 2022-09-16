BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Our fall preview will continue today, and especially tonight. Temperatures will come up a few degrees higher today than they were on Thursday, but will still run well below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 73°), Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will be a chilly one with lows in the low/mid 40s in the Champlain Valley, but in the mid 30s east of the spine of the Green Mountains. There may be some scattered frost in some of the colder pockets of the Adirondacks, Northeast Kingdom, and the Upper Valley.

It will warm up closer to normal temperatures over the weekend, which will start out dry with sunshine on Saturday, then end up wet on Sunday with batches of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, coming through, mainly in our northern areas. The frontal system responsible for that wet weather will be hanging around, bouncing back & forth around the northeast for the first part of next week with unsettled, wet weather.

It will clear out and warm up a bit just in time for the last day of summer on Wednesday, but another front will come through later on Thursday with showers and possible thunderstorms for the first day of fall.

Tender vegetation should be covered up or brought inside tonight in those colder spots of the NEK and Adironacks.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

