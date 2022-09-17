Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man has been arrested for unlawful restraint and threatening to lead police in a pursuit.

South Burlington Police responded to the scene early on Friday, due to the Shelburne Police not being on duty at the time. They pulled over Jason Breault, 46, Colchester, on Bay Road in Shelburne.

Police say Breault was involved in an incident the night before in Colchester, a woman was in the car with him.

According to South Burlington police, he threatened to leave and would not turn the car off to let the woman out.

Breault pulled out a b-b gun and placed it on his dashboard. Officers say once they got him out of the car, they confiscated the gun and found another.

Police also say on August 4, Breault was waving around what appeared to be a real gun in the parking lot of a grocery store in South Burlington.

Breault was issued a $2,000 bail and to have no contact with the woman or any weapons.

