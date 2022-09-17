Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Derby man was arrested early this morning following a car crash.

Just before 1:00 a.m. the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Water Street in Derby. Police say the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into two utility poles. Those in the car fled the scene.

Samuel Barbeau was found a short time later, and identified as the owner of the vehicle.

Police say Barbeau was under the influence of alcohol, and was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility to detox.

According to Vermont State Police, during transport, Barbeau threatened to kill the trooper and attempted to damage the cruiser. He was charged with criminal threatening.

Police also identified Jennifer Allen of Orleans, as a passenger who may have suffered injuries from the crash. Troopers are still looking for her.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
Evidence of Burlington's growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city's...
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
File photo
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault
Courtesy: Little Castle Studio
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut

Latest News

Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit
TSA tackling staff shortages
Events to do this Saturday
What to do: Saturday, September 17
Jay Peak Resort
Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale