Derby man arrested for threatening Vt. State Police troopers

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Derby man was arrested early this morning following a car crash.

Just before 1:00 a.m. the Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Water Street in Derby. Police say the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into two utility poles. Those in the car fled the scene.

Samuel Barbeau was found a short time later, and identified as the owner of the vehicle.

Police say Barbeau was under the influence of alcohol, and was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility to detox.

According to Vermont State Police, during transport, Barbeau threatened to kill the trooper and attempted to damage the cruiser. He was charged with criminal threatening.

Police also identified Jennifer Allen of Orleans, as a passenger who may have suffered injuries from the crash. Troopers are still looking for her.

