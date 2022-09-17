Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - The sale of Jay Peak Resort to a Utah-based company is officially approved.
Friday, a federal judge gave the green light for the court-appointed receiver to sell the ski area to Pacific Group Resorts for $76 million.
Pacific Group won the bid at last Wednesday’s closed-door auction.
This marks the beginning for the resort, which has been in federal receivership for six years.
Related Stories:
Utah company wins Jay Peak auction with $76M bid
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Newport looks to fill gaping hole left in city by failed EB-5 projects
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Charges dismissed against 4th man in Vermont visa fraud case
2nd Kingdom Con player sentenced
Stenger sentenced to 18 months for Kingdom Con
Kingdom Con kingpin sentenced to 5 years prison
Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case
Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president
Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con
Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB-5 civil action
Stenger avoids pre-sentencing hearing in Kingdom Con case
Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.