Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - The sale of Jay Peak Resort to a Utah-based company is officially approved.

Friday, a federal judge gave the green light for the court-appointed receiver to sell the ski area to Pacific Group Resorts for $76 million.

Pacific Group won the bid at last Wednesday’s closed-door auction.

This marks the beginning for the resort, which has been in federal receivership for six years.

Related Stories:

Utah company wins Jay Peak auction with $76M bid

Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?

Newport looks to fill gaping hole left in city by failed EB-5 projects

Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort

Charges dismissed against 4th man in Vermont visa fraud case

2nd Kingdom Con player sentenced

Stenger sentenced to 18 months for Kingdom Con

Kingdom Con kingpin sentenced to 5 years prison

Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case

Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president

Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con

Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB-5 civil action

Stenger avoids pre-sentencing hearing in Kingdom Con case

Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.