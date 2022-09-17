Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale

jay peak
jay peak(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - The sale of Jay Peak Resort to a Utah-based company is officially approved.

Friday, a federal judge gave the green light for the court-appointed receiver to sell the ski area to Pacific Group Resorts for $76 million.

Pacific Group won the bid at last Wednesday’s closed-door auction.

This marks the beginning for the resort, which has been in federal receivership for six years.

